WENATCHEE — Men in fashionable tan vests adorned with dozens of pockets and floppy hats, waved fishing poles in protest Saturday along the George Seller Bridge.
The men were part of the Let Us Fish organization, a group asking Governor Jay Inslee to reopen recreation fishing in the state, said Ben Holten, one of the group’s organizers. About a dozen people stood along the Wenatchee side of the bridge and a dozen or so boats crisscrossed the Columbia River as part of the protest.
“We feel that we should be out fishing,” Holten said. “It’s the ultimate social distancing activity. There really is nothing better than fishing.”
The group still believes in practicing social distancing and sanitation guidelines, he said. It just believes that fishing is an activity that shouldn’t be shut down as part of the quarantine.
“You can’t get within six feet if you’re in a boat,” Holten said. “You’re going to crash.”
Holten sounded skeptical about reports of people clustering together at popular fishing spots when the quarantine orders first started to go into effect. But he also said it doesn’t seem very different than people standing outside popular stores waiting to get inside, which is happening right now.
“We’re not a group that all tries to congregate together,” Holten said. “But fishermen in general, they want to go to their own little section of water. They like to get out and be alone. It is sort of their escape.”
The Let Us Fish group is non-partisan and focused on reopening recreational fishing in the state, he said. But he did associate himself with a general feeling of frustration over the quarantine situation, he said.
“The first two weeks all of us were for it because we really didn’t know what was going on,” Holten said. “I don’t think anybody had a handle.”
He now feels with the additional information available to officials that restrictions should start to loosen, he said.
“We support restaurants and we don’t want to see businesses closed and in some ways, we’re representing them too,” Holten said.