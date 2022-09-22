CHELAN — Anglers on the upper Columbia River will be allowed to fish salmon through the end of this month or through October, depending on the location, according to a notice from the state Department of Fish & Wildlife.
Priest Rapids Dam to Rock Island Dam, fishermen are allowed up to six salmon, including no more than two adult Chinook and no more than coho with a minimum size of 12 inches. Fishing at this location is allowed from Sept. 22 through Oct. 15.
Rock Island Dam to Wells Dam, fishermen can hook out up to six salmon, no more than two adult hatchery Chinook and no more than two coho. The minimum size of the salmon must be 12 inches. Wild adult Chinook are to be released. At this location, fishing is also allowed Sept. 22 through Oct. 15.
Wells Dam to Highway 173 Bridge in Brewster, fishermen are allowed to fish up to six salmon, including no more than two adult hatchery Chinook and no more than four sockeye. Wild adult Chinook and coho are to be released. The minimum size is 12 inches. Fishing at this location is allowed through Sept. 30.
Highway 173 Bridge in Brewster to the rock jetty at the upstream shoreline of Foster Creek, anglers are allowed to fish up to six salmon, no more than two adult hatchery Chinook and no more than four sockeye. Wild adult Chinook and coho salmon are to be released. The minimum size is 12 inches. Fishing at this location is allowed through Oct. 15.
Fishing closures around dams remain in effect. Barbed hooks are also allowed. Two pole fishing is also allowed with valid two-pole endorsement in the mainstem Columbia River, according to the state Department of Fish & Wildlife news release.
Anglers are reminded that the Colville Confederated Tribes will be collecting broodstock and fish for ceremonial and subsistence, according to the news release.
The state Department of Fish & Wildlife will monitor the fishery closely and may close the season early if necessary due to any excessive impacts of catch-and-release to summer steelhead, according to the news release.
