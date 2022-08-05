Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
Lind Fire

This photo shows the Lind Fire on Thursday, south of the town. It was fully contained by Friday. 

OLYMPIA — “Washington is experiencing its worst fire activity of 2022,” according to the state Department of Natural Resources, according to a release, but the state is still having a comparatively low fire season.

“To date we've had 293 fires, we are just in the first week of August,” said Hilary Franz, DNR’s commissioner of public lands, during a Friday wildfire briefing.



Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?