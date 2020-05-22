WASHINGTON — InvestigativeWest, a non-profit journalism watchdog group out of Seattle, announced Friday that they had won first place in the Crime and Justice category in the annual Society of Professional Journalists Northwest Excellence in Journalism competition.
In total, InvestigateWest won five First Place awards for stories including: “Driving While Indian”, which was printed in the Wenatchee World in early March and reprinted across the country after the state Legislature appropriated $200,000 toward studying and reducing racial bias in the Washington State Patrol.
The investigation, which was originally reported in December, revealed that Native Americans, Black, Latino and Pacific Islanders have been searched by the State Patrol at much higher rates than whites.
Native Americans were searched more than any group, five times that of whites, even though troopers were more likely to find contraband when they searched white drivers.
“We could not have done this without the excellent work of Allegra Abramo, Jason Buch, Joy Borkholder, Sergio Olmos, Emily Harris, Lee van der Voo, Pamplin Media Group, Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, Anna Boiko-Weyrauch, Nicolle Galteland, Alisa Barba, and Finding Fixes,” said Allison Augustyn, executive director.