MOSES LAKE — Five more Grant County residents died from COVID-19, bringing total deaths to 125, the Grant County Health District announced Tuesday.
The people had underlying conditions, putting them at higher risk of severe infection, and none were vaccinated, the GCHD said. Those who died included two Moses Lake women in their 60s, a Soap Lake man in his 50s, a Moses Lake man in his 80s, and a Moses Lake man in his 20s.
The GCHD said it delays announcing COVID-19 deaths to give families time to notify others, to verify COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death on the death certificate and to ensure it's reporting deaths caused by COVID-19.
"COVID-19 continues to kill people from our community," said Dr. Alexander Brzezny, GCHD Officer, in a statement. "These reported deaths are not just a number; they represent mothers, fathers, someone's brothers, sisters, sons or daughters, and friends. The virus doesn't care about your age or race, or what your political and religious preferences are. If given the opportunity, it will spread and infect more people. Our immunization rates are too low for us to feel protected. The key to fighting this virus is for everyone to get vaccinated as soon as we can. I am asking and urging you to, please, help our community by vaccinating, if you haven't already."