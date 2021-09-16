EPHRATA — Five Grant County residents died between Aug. 27 and Sept. 10 from COVID-19, the Grant County Health District reported on Sept. 10.

This brings the total confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county to 155. In neighboring Chelan and Douglas counties, the total number of COVID-19 deaths is 99, which includes nine added to the list on Sept. 10 by the Chelan-Douglas Health District.

The five latest Grant County deaths were among people with underlying health conditions and who did not initiate any COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a Grant County Health District news release.

The five deaths include:

  • Three Moses Lake women in their 30s, 50s, and 70s.
  • One Moses Lake man in his 70s.
  • One Quincy man in his 80s.

The Grant County Health District delays the announcement of COVID-19 deaths to give families time to notify loved ones and to verify that COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death on the death certificate, according to a Grant County news release.

All reported COVID-19 deaths were verified with the death certificate, testing, and other case information, according to the news release.

