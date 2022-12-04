BLEWETT PASS — Five people were injured and a 27-year-old Lynnwood woman is facing charges for speeding too fast for conditions Saturday night after a two car collision on Blewett Pass.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a Honda Civic, driven by Amanda Haselden of Lynnwood, was headed northbound on State Route 97 at milepost 158 about 6 p.m. when the driver allegedly lost control and traveled into the southbound lane, striking a southbound Audi A6.



