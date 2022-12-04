BLEWETT PASS — Five people were injured and a 27-year-old Lynnwood woman is facing charges for speeding too fast for conditions Saturday night after a two car collision on Blewett Pass.
According to the Washington State Patrol, a Honda Civic, driven by Amanda Haselden of Lynnwood, was headed northbound on State Route 97 at milepost 158 about 6 p.m. when the driver allegedly lost control and traveled into the southbound lane, striking a southbound Audi A6.
The Civic came to rest northbound and the Audi came to rest in a ditch along the southbound lane.
A 21-year-old Bellevue man, Aravind Ravikumar, was a passenger in the Honda Civic and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center with injuries. Three passengers in the Audi were transported to Central Washington Hospital with injuries. Both drivers were not injured.
The Honda Civic was totaled. Haselden faces charges for speeding too fast for conditions. According to Trooper Jeremy Weber, it was 3 degrees on Blewett Pass at the time of the collision.
The road was closed three hours, according to Weber.
