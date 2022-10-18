TOPPENISH — Five Yakama Nation Tribal Council members were recalled during a special session last week in the wake of allegations of misappropriated funds within one of the tribe's enterprises.

Recalled were Chairman Delano Saluskin, Raymond Smartlowit, Virgil Lewis, Dana Miller and George Selam.



