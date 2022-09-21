GDANSK, Poland — One-way flights out of Russia were popular on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists.

Putin's announcement, made in an early-morning television address, raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave the country.



