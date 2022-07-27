WENATCHEE — “It’s just a big, floaty raft.”
That’s one way Andrew Murdoch, a science division manager for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Fish Program, described it.
But it does more than just float on the Wenatchee River upstream from the Wenatchee River Bridge.
The $250,000, 48-by-25-foot, high-density polyethylene raft is counting juvenile Chinook salmon and steelhead to record movement, survival and abundance, Murdoch said.
“We’ve been wanting to do this for several years,” he said. Rafts have also been placed in other Eastern Washington rivers, he added.
It’s new technology to provide the data needed to estimate the overwinter survival of Chinook and steelhead, he said, as it’s hypothesized that more fish die during the winter than is known.
The data can be used to prioritize future habitat restoration projects within the Wenatchee Valley, particularly fish winter habitat, by organizations throughout the region. A public website also is in the works to show information collected, Murdoch said.
"We are excited about the data it will provide," wrote Tracy Bowerman, science program manager for the Upper Columbia Salmon Recovery Board, in an email.
Though not directly involved with the raft, Bowerman said the information would "be used in the regional framework to help our partners prioritize where to implement restoration and protection projects."
The float has two wooden beams that support 12 vertical antennas, or “fins,” that detect fish tagged with passive integrated transponder, or PIT, tags. The antennas reach about 7.5 feet underwater and can break away when struck to avoid damage. When a fish passes through or within 2 feet of fins, their tag is registered in the onboard modem that transmits the data to the state agency's computers. The batteries powering the modem are charged via the solar panel atop the barge. Cables anchor it to the bottom of the river.
The antennas reach enough of the river’s width for data collection, said Murdoch, and are hung from the surface of the water — or in this case, the raft — in current because that’s where young fish swim. The state agency already has antennas on the bottom of some local rivers because that’s where adult fish tend to swim, he added.
The raft was placed June 20, said Murdoch, after some “bureaucracy issues.” He said the WDFW wanted to get the raft in the river on Feb. 1 to collect data during springtime fish migration.
The main hold-up, he said, was working on contracts and logistics with agencies that wanted to fund the project. Those included Chelan and Grant County PUDs, he said. PUDs must invest in projects to help offset possible impacts on migratory species by their hydroelectric dams.
“They all wanted a dog in the fight,” he said.
Besides that, the raft had a little adventure after it finally was placed, he said. It broke free and floated downriver to Malaga. It was unscathed, he said. A concerned citizen found and secured it while state Fish and Wildlife staff were en route to retrieve and reposition it upriver.
Now repositioned, the raft could uncover some surprises. “This is all brand new to us,” he said. “We don't really know what to expect.”
Of particular interest to biologists is fish movement because little is known about juvenile fish migration later in the year, particularly winter, he said.
“This is the most problematic life stage,” he said. “There are certain habitat features fish do well in.”
Bowerman echoed Murdoch.
"Data from the raft will also provide valuable information about when (at what age and what time of year) juvenile salmon leave the Wenatchee River and begin their seaward migration through the Columbia River," Bowerman wrote.
In the winter, Murdoch said fish needs are very specific. They bury themselves in rocks and move more slowly, as they’re cold-blooded. Hiding helps reduce the risk of being eaten, he said.
“They’re just doing the minimum to survive,” he said.
The raft will be removed once the first freeze hits and return in February to collect spring fish movement.