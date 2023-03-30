US-NEWS-FLA-GUNS-DMT

An aerial photo of the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida. 

 Felix Mizioznikov/Dreamstime/TNS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Republican-controlled Legislature passed a bill Thursday allowing Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training, disappointing gun violence prevention activists while falling short of what some Second Amendment advocates wanted.

The measure now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has said he would sign it.



©2023 Orlando Sentinel. Visit at orlandosentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

