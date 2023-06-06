City of San Antonio Migrant Resource Center

Migrants wait outside the City of San Antonio Migrant Resource Center, where two planeloads of mostly Venezuelan migrants sent via Florida to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts had originated, in San Antonio, Texas, on Sept. 16, 2022. 

NEW YORK — The state of Florida on Tuesday acknowledged a role in sending two flights of migrants to California, saying all of them traveled voluntarily.

California officials have reported two such flights arriving without warning in the capital Sacramento in recent days, and said the migrants carried documents indicating their transportation involved the state of Florida.



