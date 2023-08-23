CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the country enters yet another fall season with growing cases of COVID-19 and spreading viral infections, there are a lot of questions about the steps you can take to stay healthy.
September marks the beginning of flu season, according to the American Lung Association, but cases of COVID-19 and RSV are also expected to spike this fall.
For the first time, there are vaccines for all three viruses expected to make the rounds in the coming months.
Here’s what you need to know.
Who needs a flu shot?
The American Lung Association recommends an annual flu shot for everyone over the age of 6 months.
Children under the age of 8 years old may also need a second dose to be fully protected against the flu virus. Parents should discuss the flu vaccine with their pediatrician.
There are slightly different shots approved for different ages, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as some are only approved for adults, while high-dose inactivated vaccines are approved for adults over the age of 65.
Can you get a flu shot if pregnant?
It is safe for those who are pregnant or plan to become pregnant to get a flu shot, the CDC says.
People with egg allergies or allergies to other ingredients in the vaccines should talk with their doctor about the best vaccine for them.
When should I get a flu shot?
The best time to get a flu shot is before the virus is already circulating in the community, the American Lung Association says. This means getting the vaccine in the late summer months or early in the fall.
However, receiving a vaccination at any point during the flu season is still beneficial.
Where can I get a flu shot?
Annual flu shots are covered by almost all health insurance policies, including Medicare and Medicaid, and are available at most Walgreens and CVS locations, as well as walk-in clinics and primary care offices.
To find a flu vaccine location near you, enter your zip code and recommended vaccine option into the vaccines.gov website.
Can you get a COVID booster and flu vaccine at the same time?
Yes, it is safe to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster at the same time you receive a flu vaccine, according to the CDC.
“There is no recommended waiting period between getting a COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines,” the CDC said online, McClatchy News previously reported.
Who needs a COVID booster?
“Everyone 6 years and older should get 1 updated Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of whether they’ve received any original COVID-19 vaccines,” according to the CDC.
If you’re older than 6 and younger than 65, have had your original COVID-19 vaccine and one booster, you do not need to receive another booster shot this fall.
If you are older than 65, it is recommended to get a second booster shot at least four months after the first updated COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.
Those that are immunocompromised may also require a second booster, but it’s important to discuss with your healthcare provider whether the booster is right for you.
An updated COVID-19 booster will be available in late September, the Washington Post reported.
To find a COVID-19 booster location near you, enter your zip code and recommended booster into the vaccines.gov website.
What is RSV?
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a respiratory illness known for being highly contagious, spreading easily in fall and winter months, according to Yale Medicine.
The infection is spread through water droplets that escape the body in a cough or a sneeze. The water droplets can be inhaled by others or be on a surface that someone touches before touching their nose, mouth, or eyes.
While many experience a mild RSV infection that causes a chest cold, older adults and young children can become very sick.
The infection can lead to lower respiratory tract disease, pneumonia and bronchiolitis, swelling of the small airways in the lungs, Yale Medicine says.
Is there an RSV vaccine?
RSV vaccines have been approved for the first time by the Food and Drug Administration and were recommended by the CDC.
One vaccine is a single dose geared for people over the age of 60, the CDC says, and was approved in June.
In July, a second vaccine intended for infants and children up to 8 months old, along with “children up to 24 months of age who remain vulnerable to severe RSV disease through their second RSV season,” was also approved by the FDA, according to a July 17 news release.
The CDC signed off on the infant vaccine in August, according to Yale Medicine.
Who needs an RSV vaccine?
RSV vaccines, like the flu shot and COVID-19 boosters, can be given at the same time as other vaccines, the CDC says, making it possible to receive all three in a single doctor’s visit.
The CDC anticipated an early fall arrival date for RSV vaccines.
On Aug. 1, Walgreens announced RSV vaccines were available by appointment in their pharmacies nationwide.
Anyone over the age of 60 is recommended to receive the vaccine after a discussion with their healthcare provider, the CDC says.
Children born during the RSV season or who are younger than 8 months old may also be eligible for a vaccine, as discussed with a healthcare provider, according to Yale Medicine.
To make an appointment for an RSV vaccine, visit the Walgreens website.