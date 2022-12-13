FILE PHOTO: Pictures of the Year 2022

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, is escorted before the verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia, Aug. 4. 

 Reuters/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Days after the release of basketball star Brittney Griner from imprisonment in Russia, Democratic and Republican U.S. lawmakers will introduce legislation on Tuesday to establish March 9 as an annual day to remember Americans detained abroad.

The bill, according to text seen by Reuters, seeks to make March 9 “National Hostage and Wrongful Detainee Day,” to call increased attention to Americans unjustly held abroad and add urgency to the push to bring them home.



