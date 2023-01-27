BIZ-EGGS-PRICES-DMT

Specialty eggs, which include organic, pasture-raised and free-range, have at times been less expensive than conventional eggs as the latter faced sharper price increases over the past year. 

 Dreamstime/TNS

MINNEAPOLIS — As egg prices surged to their highest levels toward the end of last year, a curious thing happened: Organic, pasture-raised and other "specialty" eggs were at times less expensive than the conventional dozens.

At some stores, they still are.



©2023 StarTribune. Visit at startribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

