EAST WENATCHEE — A golf course, a resort, Fancher Heights 2.0?
There are a lot of possibilities for a 1,544-acre property on the north end of East Wenatchee owned by the Reiman family. And for the first time in nearly 80 years the land is for sale, with an asking price of $7 million.
“Obviously East Wenatchee is growing and, from my understanding, this property seems to be the next logical expansion in East Wenatchee. Fancher Heights is just a little bit away, there’s only a little canyon between it and us,” said real estate agent Paul Shapard, who’s representing the property.
The land stretches across four parcels, starting next to Fancher Heights to the south and running north past the Odabashian Bridge, almost to Rocky Reach Dam.
Several generations of the Reiman family have owned and lived on the land, Shapard said. There are a few large wheat fields, but most of the property is undeveloped.
“It has a long history and this is the first time any of the parcels have become available since 1940,” Shapard said. “... They’ve just decide at this moment in time that they’d like to market the property.”
It was first listed online in June and signs were put up at the property entrance this week, Shapard said. So far, interest has been strong.
Due to the land’s expansive views, Shapard thinks it would be a great place for a golf course or resort, he said. But any prospective buyer will have to invest heavily in infrastructure, because most of the property isn’t connected to power, water or sewer, he said.
“I’ve been happy with how people have responded and I have a few interested parties,” he said. “I don’t think this will be a quick process. It’s more like a marathon than a sprint. … We want to make sure the right person is the right fit for Wenatchee.”