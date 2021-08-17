FORD — Eight homes have been destroyed by a 15,000-acre fire in southern Stevens County north of Spokane.
The Ford-Corkscrew fire, which started Sunday near Ford, more-than doubled in size Monday and overnight to more than 15,000 acres by Tuesday afternoon, forcing evacuations impacting hundreds of residents.
Winds overnight carried the fire north and northeast toward the Five Sister's Mountain area. Some parts remained under Level 2 evacuation orders, meaning residents needed to be ready to leave a moment's notice, according to a news release from the Northeast Interagency Incident Management Team 1.
Evacuations spanned nearly everywhere between the towns of Ford, Tumtum, Clayton, Loon Lake and Springdale, according to an evacuation map from the incident management team.
Fire crews focused on structure protection after the fire destroyed eight residences and 12 "minor structures" as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the release said.
Parts of western Tumtum, Ford and west of state Route 231 were under Level 3 "go now" evacuations along state Highway 291 to Corkscrew Canyon Road.
Level 2 orders were set for Loon Lake as well as parts of Tum Tum and Clayton. Springdale was given a Level 1 order, which meant residents did not have to leave immediately but needed to be aware of danger in the area.
Crews eagerly awaited the predicted Tuesday cold front that could bring some rain but also wind and the potential for lightning in the afternoon.
The fire district said most of the fires in the area so far this summer have been dry-fuel driven. With no significant precipitation in sight, the fire district said windier conditions this fall are a concern.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.