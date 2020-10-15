COLVILLE — The Colville National Forest will be holding a Facebook Live event in honor of Bat Week.
Wildlife Biologist Kelsey Ritch will be talking about the need for bat conservation and why bats are vital to the health of the environment and economy, according to a news release from the Colville National Forest. The Colville National Forest is home to 11 bat species. People can attend the event at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23 by going to the Colville National Forest’s Facebook page at facebook.com/colvillenf/.
People can send questions for the event at wwrld.us/2Irh3ea or by calling 509-684-7000, according to the news release.