SEDRO-WOOLLEY — All campfires are banned across the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.
The ban, prompted by the abnormally dry year for the forest, extends to all open fires, including charcoal, pellet or briquette fires, according to a news release from the Forest Service. Portable cooking stoves, lanterns and heating devices using bottled fuel, such as propane, are still allowed.
The Mt. Baker Snoqualmie National Forest sits adjacent to the Wenatchee National Forest and shares Glacier Peak with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and Colville National Forest have instituted similar bans. The state Department of Natural Resources has shut down its public lands to prevent further wildfires.
Tony Buhr has been a professional reporter for almost seven years. He worked for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin as a cops and courts reporter. The Ellensburg Daily Records as a cops and courts, breaking news, agriculture and water reporter.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.