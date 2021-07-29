SEDRO-WOOLLEY — All campfires are banned across the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.

The ban, prompted by the abnormally dry year for the forest, extends to all open fires, including charcoal, pellet or briquette fires, according to a news release from the Forest Service. Portable cooking stoves, lanterns and heating devices using bottled fuel, such as propane, are still allowed.

The Mt. Baker Snoqualmie National Forest sits adjacent to the Wenatchee National Forest and shares Glacier Peak with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and Colville National Forest have instituted similar bans. The state Department of Natural Resources has shut down its public lands to prevent further wildfires.

Join the online forum

Tony Buhr: 509-664-7123

buhr@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @TonyBuhr

Tags