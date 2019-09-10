PLAIN — The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest is doing a 60-acre prescribed burn near Plain.
The burn is about two miles northwest of Plain, according to an Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest news release. Winds are predicted to be calm today with possible gusts of 5 mph out of the west in the afternoon, according to a news release.
Firefighters did a test burn on five acres at about 1 p.m. and it went well, said Debbie Kelly, Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Services spokesperson. Firefighters are moving onto the remaining 55 acres. Smoke is visible to residents of Plain.
The Forest Service is planning to perform prescribed burns on 5,000 acres of forest in Chelan County this year. Treating forests with low-intensity fire removes fuels and makes healthier forests that are less likely to turn into high-intensity megafires later.
Fire is a part of the ecosystem in Eastern Washington pine forests, and it was removed by humans almost 100 years ago, allowing vegetation to grow to dangerous levels.