WENATCHEE — The U.S. Forest Service's prescribed burn season is coming.
“As the snow recedes, we are gaining access to our spring prescribed fire units," acting Forest Fire Management Officer Matt Castle said in a press release.
The work includes more than 6,800 acres from late March through May, but it's likely not all areas will be completed since they require correct temperature, wind, fuel moisture and ventilation for smoke.
“These prescribed fire projects reduce the amount of burnable fuels in the forest, improve forest health, and help lower the risk of future high-intensity wildfires,” Castle said.
Residents and visitors can expect to see and smell smoke during burning operations.
Chelan County projects include:
Falls Coyote Unit, 1,269 acres 15 miles west of Chelan
First Creek Unit, 1,476 acres 10 miles west of Chelan
FJ Unit, 651 acres, 13 miles west of Chelan
Crum Unit, 72 acres, 4 miles northwest of Entiat
Tillicum Unit, 401 acres, 5 miles southwest of Ardenvoir
The Wenatchee River Ranger District will conduct a small 20-acre training burn in May
Okanogan County projects include:
Loup Loup Campground, 10 miles east of Twisp
Loupy Unit 6, 73 acres in the Loup Loup Pass area
Benzer Unit 844, 10 acres, 10 miles southeast of Twisp
Lost Driveway Unit 1, 141 acres about 3 miles northwest of Mazama
Lost Driveway Unit 10, 50 acres next to Highway 20 a mile west of Mazama
Goat Unit 2, 554 acres, 2.5 miles southeast of Mazama
