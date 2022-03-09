Prescribed burning

A U.S. Forest Service employee uses a drip torch to ignite forest debris and dried grasses during a planned prescribed burning project on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

 Provided photo/U.S. Forest Service

WENATCHEE — The U.S. Forest Service's prescribed burn season is coming.

“As the snow recedes, we are gaining access to our spring prescribed fire units,"  acting Forest Fire Management Officer Matt Castle said in a press release.

The work includes more than 6,800 acres from late March through May, but it's likely not all areas will be completed since they require correct temperature, wind, fuel moisture and ventilation for smoke.

“These prescribed fire projects reduce the amount of burnable fuels in the forest, improve forest health, and help lower the risk of future high-intensity wildfires,” Castle said.

Residents and visitors can expect to see and smell smoke during burning operations.

Chelan County projects include:

  • Falls Coyote Unit, 1,269 acres 15 miles west of Chelan
  • First Creek Unit, 1,476 acres 10 miles west of Chelan
  • FJ Unit, 651 acres, 13 miles west of Chelan
  • Crum Unit, 72 acres, 4 miles northwest of Entiat
  • Tillicum Unit, 401 acres, 5 miles southwest of Ardenvoir
  • The Wenatchee River Ranger District will conduct a small 20-acre training burn in May

Okanogan County projects include:

  • Loup Loup Campground, 10 miles east of Twisp
  • Loupy Unit 6, 73 acres in the Loup Loup Pass area
  • Benzer Unit 844, 10 acres, 10 miles southeast of Twisp
  • Lost Driveway Unit 1, 141 acres about 3 miles northwest of Mazama
  • Lost Driveway Unit 10, 50 acres next to Highway 20 a mile west of Mazama
  • Goat Unit 2, 554 acres, 2.5 miles southeast of Mazama

For information on smoke and public health, visit wasmoke.blogspot.com or airnow.gov/fires.

Ian Dunn: (509) 664-7157

dunn@wenatcheeworld.com

