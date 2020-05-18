NCW — The National Forest Service is predicting an above-normal potential for large wildfires this summer for Central Washington.
Despite snowpack remaining above average for Washington and northeastern Oregon, the water year has been poor since last fall, according to a Forest Service report. Little precipitation also fell in the first part of April, resulting in significant declines in dead fuel moisture.
It is predicted that spring and summer will be warmer and drier than usual, the report states. The large-fire potential will start to escalate by June and become significant by August.
In response, the U.S. Forest Service plans to focus on fast containment to minimize the number of large fires during the year, according to the agency's news release. Some large, remote fires will likely occur that will need to be monitored to prevent putting lives at risk.
What will be different this year is how firefighters respond to fires, the release states. Due to COVID-19, the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forests crews will integrate Centers for Disease Control protocols into their response plan.
The Forest Service recommends homeowners spend time this summer making defensible space around their homes, the release states. People should clear brush, rake pine needles and create an evacuation plan.
Also, homeowners should consider becoming smoke ready and making some homemade filters, the release states. Instructions for building filters can be found at bit.ly/2WGhrtV.