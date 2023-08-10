FILE PHOTO: Amazon logo at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque (copy)

SEATTLE — A former customer service associate at Amazon has accused the company of failing to pay overtime wages, according to a lawsuit filed this month in Washington.

Wyeth Hall, who lives in Oklahoma and worked remotely for Amazon for eight months in 2020, said the company didn't pay him for all the hours he worked — including the minutes spent booting up his computer and other applications every day.



