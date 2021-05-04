PLAIN — A Leavenworth-area man accused of filming or photographing a girl as she showered and then throwing to the ground a woman who confronted him pleaded guilty Monday to voyeurism and assault.
David M. Saugen, 45, pleaded guilty in Chelan County Superior Court to one count of first-degree voyeurism and one count of fourth-degree assault.
The incident occurred on or about Sept. 20 at his home on the 17000 block of River Road in Plain. A relative of the victims reported him to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 25 and he was arrested five days later.
Saugen is to be sentenced May 26.
Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of three months in jail with credit for time served. He served about 89 days before posting bail in late December. They’ll also ask for a year of community custody and five years of bench probation.
Saugen is the former executive director of Tall Timber, a church camp near Lake Wenatchee. He resigned from the position after his arrest. The incident did not happen at the camp.
Tall Timber in October hired a pair of private investigators to look into the matter. Acting director Zachary Miller could not be reached Tuesday for an update on the investigation.
Tall Timber falls under the umbrella of the Northwest Coast Presbyterian Church and hosts faith-based retreats.
Tall Timber opened in 1965 and serves about 4,000 guests a year. Saugen was named executive director in 2015.