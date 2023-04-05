Vaccine mandate protest (copy)
Buy Now

Protesters in October 2021 demonstrate against Gov. Jay Inslee's vaccine mandate for state and medical facility workers at Ninth Street and Chelan Avenue. They were at the corner next to Confluence Health facilities for about five hours.

WATERVILLE — The group of nearly 100 former employees who lost their jobs when Confluence Health enforced the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate filed a new lawsuit against their former employer alleging that they were fired in violation of state law which protected medical and religious accommodations.

In October 2021, Confluence Health — the region’s largest health care system — enforced the state’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, resulting in 23 resignations, 138 rejected exempted applications and 229 approved exemption applications.

Steve Lacy.jpg

Steve Lacy

Attorney for the plaintiffs


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?