Protesters in October 2021 demonstrate against Gov. Jay Inslee's vaccine mandate for state and medical facility workers at Ninth Street and Chelan Avenue. They were at the corner next to Confluence Health facilities for about five hours.
WATERVILLE — The group of nearly 100 former employees who lost their jobs when Confluence Health enforced the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate filed a new lawsuit against their former employer alleging that they were fired in violation of state law which protected medical and religious accommodations.
In October 2021, Confluence Health — the region’s largest health care system — enforced the state’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, resulting in 23 resignations, 138 rejected exempted applications and 229 approved exemption applications.
Steve Lacy, attorney for the plaintiffs, filed the new lawsuit Wednesday in Douglas County Superior Court.
The original lawsuit filed in April 2022 was dismissed March 20 by Judge Brian Huber who in a previous decision ruled that plaintiffs failed to identify a "clear mandate of public policy that support their claim for wrongful discharge," according to documents.
That order dismissed the plaintiff's claims with prejudice except their claim that Confluence failed to accommodate religious practices. Lacy has appealed to the state Court of Appeals Division III and was granted a case number Wednesday.
Wednesday's new lawsuit focuses on how Confluence Health allegedly terminated the employment of staff because they refused to get a COVID-19 vaccination despite securing a religious or medical exemption.
Lacy noted that some of his plaintiffs did not request an accommodation because they were under the belief that it would be "futile" to get an exemption.
While of a more narrow scope, the lawsuit repeats many of the same claims as the previous lawsuit:
The state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate did not compel Confluence Health to effectively fire its employees.
Confluence Health's COVID-19 vaccine requirement was "based on the false premise" that staff who were not vaccinated posed a bigger threat in the workplace than vaccinated staff members.
Confluence Health failed to factor in unvaccinated staff members' natural immunity against COVID-19.
This new lawsuit comes after Confluence Health revised its COVID-19 vaccination policy in February, allowing current or former employees with approved accommodations to apply for any open position they are qualified for.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone