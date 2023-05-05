LEAVENWORTH — Richard Brinkman is making a run at representing the Bavarian Village and plans to toss his hat into the ring for the city of Leavenworth mayor position.
Brinkman said he plans to file for candidacy May 15, the first day for candidates to file in-person, for the Nov. 7 election.
“I know the city (of Leavenworth) quite well,” Brinkman said. “We need better leadership at city hall. We’ve got downtown businesses that are struggling. City streets are in terrible condition. We’ve got a real speeding problem in our neighborhood, including school zones.”
Although Brinkman is currently a Wenatchee Valley College sociology professor, this wouldn’t be Brinkman’s first stint in Leavenworth City Hall. He was Leavenworth city administrator from 2005 to 2008. Brinkman returned to serve as interim city administrator in 2010, when his replacement didn’t work out. Later, Brinkman slid into a Leavenworth City Council seat from 2016 to 2017 as a replacement for another council member. His role in local government extends to the city of Wenatchee, where he served as director of administrative services prior to moving to Leavenworth in 2005.
“We have a real problem with the mayor’s responsiveness to local needs and concerns,” Brinkman said. “An example of that: things have just gotten out of hand with the excessive speeding in a school zone… these altered unmuffled vehicles that make the most obnoxious sounds come ripping through, terrorizing our neighborhoods and it has to stop. I’ve written four letters to the mayor and city council… we’ve just had a terrible time getting city hall to do anything about it.”
Current Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea took was sworn in in fall 2019 and has served as mayor since January 2020. Florea previously served on the Cascade School District Board of Directors, Leavenworth City Council and the Leavenworth Planning Commission. Under Florea’s reign, the city started its own Oktoberfest with a “family friendly” twist while Projekt Bayern moved its Leavenworth Oktoberfest to Wenatchee in 2022.
If elected, Brinkman’s top of mind issues would be “cracking down on the speeding and unmuffled vehicles. That would be immediate,” and responsiveness to local residents and businesses concerns. He added a long-term priority would be to restore city streets.
“Another effort that would be immediate is trying to provide that unity and reaching out to not only the residential community, but the business community, as well. I will listen and I will hear our residents,” Brinkman said. “It’s a small enough city that you can really build upon that sense of community and that’s what I would really like to enhance and make stronger.”
Candidate filing opens May 15 and the deadline is 5 p.m. May 19. The primary election is Aug. 1.
