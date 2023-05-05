brinkman

Former Leavenworth city administrator and council member, Richard Brinkman, plans to run for Leavenworth mayor. 

LEAVENWORTH — Richard Brinkman is making a run at representing the Bavarian Village and plans to toss his hat into the ring for the city of Leavenworth mayor position.

Brinkman said he plans to file for candidacy May 15, the first day for candidates to file in-person, for the Nov. 7 election.



