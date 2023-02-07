WENATCHEE — A former Chelan resort manager was arrested Monday after he allegedly laundered more than $100,000.
Dennis Jonathan Sullivan, 38, allegedly added five employees to GrandView on the Lake's payroll, who never worked there, and continued to pay two other employees after they had already been terminated, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court. The reported loss is estimated at $134,181.
Sullivan was arrested by the Chelan County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of first-degree theft, money laundering and leading organized crime.
Some of the alleged stolen funds were embezzled into several accounts Sullivan had ownership or access to, according to the affidavit. The seven other reported co-conspirators — mostly family and friends — transferred the alleged stolen money to Sullivan using Venmo.
Sullivan was previously employed at the resort but terminated prior to his arrest due to his alleged alleged abrasive and poor treatment of other employees, according to the affidavit.
Sullivan made a preliminary appearance Tuesday afternoon in Superior Court where bail was set at $25,000. He's being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
