WENATCHEE — A former Chelan resort manager was arrested Monday after he allegedly laundered more than $100,000.

Dennis Jonathan Sullivan, 38, allegedly added five employees to GrandView on the Lake's payroll, who never worked there, and continued to pay two other employees after they had already been terminated, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court. The reported loss is estimated at $134,181.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

