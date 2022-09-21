MINNEAPOLIS —  A former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting in the killing of George Floyd, a Black man whose death outraged people around the world, was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday.

Thomas Lane appeared via video link at his brief sentencing hearing in Hennepin County District Court from a federal prison in Colorado, where he is already serving a sentence of 2-1/2 years after a jury found him guilty in February on federal charges of violating Floyd's civil rights.



