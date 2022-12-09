Second anniversary of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

FILE PHOTO: A woman takes part in a march and vigil on the second anniversary of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed in 2020 by white police officer Derek Chauvin by kneeling on his neck, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Miller

 ERIC MILLER

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced on Friday to 3-1/2 years in prison for his involvement in the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died under the knee of another officer in May 2020, triggering nationwide protests against police brutality and racism.

The officer, J. Alexander Kueng, pleaded guilty in October to a single state count of aiding and abetting manslaughter.



