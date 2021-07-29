WENATCHEE — Retired Okanogan School District Superintendent Richard Johnson will fill a position on the North Central Educational Service District’s board of directors.
Johnson will fill the District 1 position, which includes the Okanogan, Omak, Oroville and Tonasket school districts, according to a news release from the service district.
Johnson replaces Harlan Warner of Conconully, who resigned after 29 years on the board.
Johnson has worked in education for 40 years. He retired in 2018 from the Okanogan schools job.
The North Central Education Service District provides services to schools in Chelan, Douglas Okanogan and Grant counties, serving 42,000 students. It is one of nine service districts in the state that connect resources for private and public schools.
The service district’s board consists of seven members. The six others include:
