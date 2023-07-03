SEATTLE — Former U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert has filed campaign paperwork to run for Washington governor in 2024.

If Reichert follows through and runs for the open seat, he would instantly become the most prominent Republican in a field that is still taking shape, more than a year before the primary election.



