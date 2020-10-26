EPHRATA — Former Spokane City Administrator has a new job in his old town.
Wes Crago, who resigned abruptly last month, announced on Facebook last week that he will join Clear Risk Solutions as a program administrator.
The job is based in Ephrata, where Crago had previously lived and worked before joining Mayor Nadine Woodward's administration as she took office in January.
"It's been pretty heartwarming, just the people that are reaching out on both sides congratulating us or being sad we're going to leave Spokane," Crago told The Spokesman-Review on Monday.
Clear Risk Solutions is a private company that administers insurance programs and offers risk management services, according to its website.
Neither Woodward nor Crago have said whether his resignation was requested by the mayor or submitted on his own accord.
Crago has not elucidated the reasons for his sudden departure, other than to say that he was more comfortable in a small-town environment. Prior to joining Woodward's administration, Crago had served as the city administrator in Ephrata, a city of about 8,000, for 16 years.
In what city officials have said is unrelated to Crago's departure, Woodward has announced plans to restructure her administration.
Public Works Director Scott Simmons was named the interim city administrator. A permanent replacement has not yet been named.