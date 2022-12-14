SPOKANE — The state court of appeals has granted a former Stemilt Growers employee who was injured on the job compensation for attorney fees following a three-year legal battle that began in Benton County.

Rafael Barreto Garcia fell from an orchard ladder while picking apples for Stemilt Growers in October 2016, according to the majority opinion filed Tuesday by the state Court of Appeals Division III.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

