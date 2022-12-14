SPOKANE — The state court of appeals has granted a former Stemilt Growers employee who was injured on the job compensation for attorney fees following a three-year legal battle that began in Benton County.
Rafael Barreto Garcia fell from an orchard ladder while picking apples for Stemilt Growers in October 2016, according to the majority opinion filed Tuesday by the state Court of Appeals Division III.
Since the accident, Garcia has been unable to work because even lightly exerting himself causes difficult breathing, according to court documents. The state Department of Labor and Industries closed his claim in January 2018, but Garcia appealed the decision in 2019 to Benton County Superior Court.
He did not claim permanent disability, but instead, argued he was entitled to the necessary treatment and was temporarily disabled until March 22, 2018, according to court documents.
Benton County Superior Court Judge Arthur D. Klym ruled that Garcia was entitled to any necessary treatment, ordered his claim be reopened and that he receive time-loss compensation through March 22, 2018, as he requested.
Stemilt Growers appealed, but the state court of appeals sided with the Klym's decision, and also granted Garcia's request for his attorney fees to be paid.
The appellate decision did not specify where the orchard was located.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone