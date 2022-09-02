Purchase Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel during the Trump administration, appeared at federal court on Friday to testify before a grand jury probing events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Cipollone and his attorney Michael Purpura were greeted in the hallway by Thomas Windom, the lead prosecutor investigating a failed bid by former President Donald Trump's allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election by submitting alternative slates of fake electors to the U.S. National Archives.



