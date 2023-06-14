OLYMPIA — A federal jury awarded a former Washington state Department of Social and Health Services employee $2.4 million on Friday, finding she faced retaliation for reporting discrimination and for blowing the whistle on unethical practices at the agency.

Kim Snell sued the department and two managers in October 2020 in U.S. District Court. The case went to trial in late May, lasting seven days.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?