MEDFORD, Ore. — A former Wenatchee resident with a history of defrauding employers is suspected of embezzling $264,000 from an Oregon construction company.
Medford Police say Traci Lynn Marang, 49, began embezzling money in April 2018 almost immediately after she was hired by Precision Electric Contractors.
Detectives learned of the embezzlement in February 2019 and then advised the company to perform an audit, the department said Tuesday in a news release.
The audit revealed she’d embezzled $264,254.29, the release said. Another $37,000 was missing and believed connected to a gambling establishment outside the jurisdiction of Medford Police.
Marang was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of seven counts of aggravated first-degree theft, three counts of first-degree theft, second-degree theft, identity theft and falsifying business records.
She’s being held at Jackson County Jail. There are conflicting reports regarding bail: the jail listed her bail as $150,000 and the news release said it’s $230,000.
Marang was jailed before in Wenatchee for stealing from co-workers.
In 2003, Marang was convicted in Chelan County Superior Court of three counts of second-degree theft after she illegally made charges to an Office Depot account belonging to her former employer and used stolen identifying information from two people to apply for Capital One credit cards.
She was sentenced to a month of work release and three months of electronic home monitoring.