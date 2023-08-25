US-NEWS-TEXAS-NOOSE-LAWSUIT-DMT

A Fort Worth crane company subjected four Black employees to racial discrimination and harassment, including hanging nooses in the workplace, according to a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit filed Thursday against TNT Crane & Rigging Inc. 

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth crane company subjected four Black employees to racial discrimination and harassment, including hanging nooses in the workplace, according to a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit filed Thursday against TNT Crane & Rigging Inc.

In a news release, the EEOC said TNT Crane & Rigging created a hostile work environment for the Black employees through the open display of nooses and white supremacy symbols, along with being subjected to derogatory terms and racial slurs by employees and managers.



