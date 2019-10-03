ENTIAT — The Entiat Valley Chamber of Commerce is holding a forum for mayor and council candidates tonight at the Grange.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m. at 14108 Kinzel St. It will also be streamed live on the Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page. Attendees will be able to submit questions on paper if they arrive before the forum starts.
Richard Crump and Kelly Krueger are running for Position 2 on the City Council, and Yuliya Manad and Jackie Shelton are running for Position 5. Michael Buckingham is challenging incumbent Mayor John Alt II.
Councilmen Paul Moore and Dave Swearingen are unopposed for Positions 1 and 4, respectively.