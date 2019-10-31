WENATCHEE — Ninjas, dozens of Spidermen, a toddler with curlers in her hair and many more trick-or-treaters flooded Wenatchee Avenue on Halloween afternoon.
The two-hour event hosted by the Wenatchee Downtown Association saw several blocks of the avenue closed to traffic so families could trick-or-treat for candy from businesses. Hundreds came out for the fun.
It’s a great way to go trick-or-treating with the kids because parents don’t need to worry about traffic, said Amanda Lamb, of Wenatchee.
“It is not as stressful as cars flying by you and walking in the middle of the street to get to houses,” Lamb said. “You’re not going up to strangers’ houses in the middle of the night.”
It was a bit crazy for the business owners and employees who were handing out candy, said Jeff Blackburn, an Arlberg Sports employee. There was a constant stream of children.
“It is pretty intense actually,” Blackburn said. “You can hardly look up, you’re like reaching back, grabbing candy and going.”
The best part of the event for him was all the smiling faces, he said. It was great to see everyone having such a wonderful time.
“I mean how often does the community get out like this?” Blackburn asked.
Lindsey Arriola, of Wenatchee, brought her three children and everyone was dressed up as various versions of Flash, a character from the DC comic universe. It is their first year in Wenatchee and her son, Reese Arriola, 7, was excited to be out trick-or-treating.
“He is super fast and he is one of my favorite DC characters,” Reese Arriola said, while explaining why he wanted to dress up as Flash.
He was indecisive on what his favorite type of candy was, but when pressed offered M&Ms.
Maci Devine, 8, of East Wenatchee said her favorite candy was Hershey chocolate.
“I love everything chocolate,” Devine said.
She dressed as the greek goddess Athena, because Athena is the half-goddess of strength, she said. Her favorite thing about Halloween is that you get to wear funny costumes and of course, the candy.
Waste Management had one of its garbage trucks parked on Wenatchee Avenue for the event. The company comes out every year and participates, said Tyler Mackay, Waste Management Central Washington public sector manager.
“We love to be involved in the community and all of our drivers have kids out here,” Mackay said. “The kids absolutely love the truck.”