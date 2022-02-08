MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Health District reported four additional COVID-19 deaths that occured in January. The total is now at 237 with one additional death pending review by the health district as of Feb. 3.
The four latest COVID-19 deaths include two men and two women who were residents of Moses Lake, Ephrata and Soap Lake.
Three of the four people who died due to COVID-19 had underlying health conditions and were in their 30s, 60s and 80s, according to the Grant County Health District. One was unvaccinated while the other three had an unknown vaccination status.
COVID-19 deaths reported by the health district do not include those who die in a homicide, suicide or accident. All reported Grant County deaths are verified with the death certificate.
In Chelan and Douglas counties, 159 people have died due to COVID-19 as of Feb. 3, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
