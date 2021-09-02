EPHRATA — Four Grant County residents died in the past two weeks from COVID-19, the Grant County Health District reported Thursday, bringing the total confirmed deaths to 150 since the pandemic started.
Confluence Health also reported the death of one Douglas County resident at Central Washington Hospital, an 83-year-old woman, that occurred between Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, according to Andrew Canning, Confluence Health spokesperson.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District has not reported this death yet as the health district waits for death certificates to confirm COVID-19 as a cause of death or contributing factor. The last confirmed COVID-19 death was reported July 30, according to state Department of Health data.
The Grant County deaths were all from Moses Lake: a 40-year-old man, 50-year-old woman, a 70-year-old-man, and a 90-year-old woman. All had underlying health conditions, according to a Grant County Health District news release.
One individual was fully vaccinated and the other three were unvaccinated, according to the news release.
The Grant County Health District delays the announcement of COVID-19-associated deaths to verify COVID-19 as a cause of death and to give families time to notify their loved ones.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District reports 90 COVID-19 deaths as of Aug. 31 in Chelan and Douglas counties.
The state Department of Health defines a COVID death as a death occurring among those who have a positive COVID-19 test and the death certificate includes COVID-19 or COVID-like terms like respiratory distress, pneumonia, respiratory failure, among others as a cause or contributing factor to death.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.