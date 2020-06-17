CASHMERE — Four outbuildings burned in a fire Wednesday in Cashmere’s Nahahum Canyon.
When crews arrived the building — described as “fairly good size”— was fully involved and they began working to protect a nearby home, said Chief Phil Mosher, Chelan County Fire District 6.
However, the fire spread to another large outbuilding, a pump house and a shed. All were destroyed, Mosher said.
The fire was reported at 12:52 p.m. on the 7000 block of Nahahum Canyon Road, about 1.5 miles up the canyon. Crews were on scene until about 5:45 p.m. No one was injured.
The cause is unknown and the Chelan County Fire Marshal is investigating.
Responding to the fire were Chelan County Fire Districts 6 and 3, Cashmere Fire Department, the state Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service.