WENATCHEE — Four separate weather advisories have been issued for the Wenatchee area as the region transitions from a hot, dry week to three days of possible thunderstorms.
This morning the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook that advises of possible thunderstorms moving through the area today, Friday and Saturday.
“We do have changing weather patterns coming through today and this weekend with chances of showers and thunderstorms,” said meteorologist Jeff Cote of NWS Spokane.
The agency issued a heat advisory earlier this week that is set to expire tonight.
Then both the temperature and humidity in NCW will begin to change as the new weather comes in, Cote said.
Today's expected high is 99 degrees; Friday should reach 87; Saturday, 79; and Sunday, 76, he said.
The humidity, meanwhile, will go from a low of 17% today to 35% tomorrow and 44% Saturday, he said.
NWS issued a red flag warning early this morning for most of Eastern Washington due to the unpredictable weather.
“Storms capable of abundant lightning will start off dry and become much wetter by late Saturday,” the warning said. “Gusty outflow winds could accompany any storms and could enhance fire spread for any new ignitions. Crews in the field should be vigilant for changing conditions over the next few days.”
The state Department of Ecology has an air quality advisory in effect for most of NCW, but the changing winds may push some of that smoke away, Cote said.
“Hopefully these changing weather patterns will start to clear things up,” he said. “But if we get more fires from the lighting, then that’s a whole kind of wildcard. Because we can’t predict where the lightning will hit or whether it will start a fire.”