WENATCHEE — Four diesel tank train cars derailed in the Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail yard Tuesday morning in south Wenatchee.
It was a slow-speed derailment and the tank cars remained upright, according to a Burlington Northern Santa Fe spokesperson. No diesel was spilled in the incident.
Crews were working to re-rail the cars as of about 1 p.m. The cause of the derailment was under investigation, according to the spokesperson.
About 99.999% of hazardous material shipments by Burlington Northern Santa Fe make it to their destination without incident, according to the spokesperson.