MOSES LAKE — Health districts in Grant and Okanogan counties reported 14 additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.
Two of the 14 were north Okanogan County residents in their 70s, according to the Okanogan County Health District. They died within the past two weeks. This brings the total COVID-19 deaths in the county to 39.
In Grant County, the health district reported 12 new deaths:
Six from Moses Lake
Three from Quincy
One individual each from Beverly, Mattawa and Soap Lake
The youngest death was a man in his 40s. The oldest deaths were two men in their 90s. Four of the deaths were people in their 80s, one was in their 50s, two were in their 60s, and another two in their 70s.
Among the 12 deaths, nine had underlying health conditions and 10 were not fully vaccinated.
The deaths occurred from October to August 2021, with nine in the past two months — four deaths in July and five in August. This brings the total to 146 COVID-19 deaths in Grant County.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District reports 90 COVID-19 deaths as of Aug. 22 in Chelan and Douglas counties. The latest COVID death was reported July 1 in Chelan County, according to the state Department of Health.
The Grant County Health District delays the announcement of COVID-19 associated deaths to verify COVID-19 as a cause of death and to give families time to notify their loved ones, according to a Grant County Health district news release.
The state Department of Health defines a COVID death as a death occurring among those who have a positive COVID-19 test and the death certificate includes COVID-19 or COVID-like terms like respiratory distress, pneumonia, respiratory failure, among others as a cause or contributing factor to death.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.