Fourth of July returns to Walla Walla Point Park

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley 4th of July event will be back in full swing Monday.
After two years of only fireworks and no visitors, first due to COVID in 2020 and then because of heat in 2021, guests of all ages can once again flock to Walla Walla Point Park for a day packed with activities.
The festivities are organized by Impact! Events. Owner and CEO Kelley Kennedy has been running the community-sponsored event since Mayor Frank Kuntz asked her in 2014.
Kennedy said 30 vendors, including food, artists and upcoming election candidates, will start arriving at the park at noon. She recommends guests come early if they want to park on-site.
Entry is free, but Kennedy recommends guests bring cash for food, as well as a picnic blanket and sunscreen.
“Get settled in, enjoy the afternoon and have lunch and dinner there with the local vendors," Kennedy said. “And enjoy the fireworks!”
The traditional fireworks show will start at 10 p.m. and last for 15-20 minutes.
Due to flooding, the fireworks launch site will be moved to the trail rather than the island on the river, according to the event’s head pyrotechnician Kylee Boggs. She explained the fireworks will still be launched over the river to ensure safety.
The fireworks show will feature patriotic musical accompaniment from the Wenatchee Big Band.
“It’s one of the last shows in the state that does live music with fireworks,” Boggs said.
The professional fireworks cost $25,000 according to Kennedy, adding that the price is rising every year. The whole event costs $80,000 to safely host thousands of guests. Kennedy said most of the funds are received through sponsorships.
Funding also comes from a new tool, The Community Fundraising Flag, which allows the community to donate.
"If everyone gave a buck, we would have enough funds to pay for the fireworks every year," Kennedy said in an email. "We've raised $2,587 through the flag so far this year."
Donations are taken at wenatcheevalleyfourth.com/.
Before the fireworks, guests can eat, play games and watch live performances.
A main stage will host a pie and hot dog eating contests, a performance by L-Bow the Clown and music from the groups “No Promises” and “The Marlin James Band.”
One community member will also have the chance to sing on stage. Darling Productions is hosting “Let Freedom Sing,” a karaoke competition at Riverhouse Cigar Bar July 2 at 7 p.m.
Owner of Darling Productions Nikki Darling said the event will be red white and blue themed with food and games. She said the winner of the sing-off will take the big stage on the Fourth of July.
“It’s really fun, even if you don't (do) karaoke,” Kennedy said. “Just to come and watch everybody else do it.”
Kennedy said safety is a priority. The fire chief will check wind levels day-of, and three different security companies will be present, including Wenatchee Police.
“We’ve got eyes everywhere,” she said, adding that she’s seen something new every year since taking on the event in 2014.
“My first year doing it, we had drunk people on air mattresses with headlights in with the boats,” she said. “There’s always something we’re learning.”
She said now, a marine patrol boat floats the river looking out for stragglers.
Another safety measure taken is that dogs will not be allowed at the event.
However, Kennedy said at “Dog Day of Summer,” an event on July 3, dogs are heavily encouraged. The event will include pet vendors and activities, as well as competitions at Walla Walla Point Park. More information can be found at wenatcheevalleyfourth.com/dogjog.
Besides parking on-site, Kennedy said the Link Transit shuttle service can be found in the parking lot behind JCPenney from 7 p.m. until the start of the fireworks. The service will continue after the show. Guests can also park for $5 at the Toyota Toyota Center from noon until space runs out. Proceeds will be donated to purchase Christmas gifts for tenants of the Bruce Hotel.
Kennedy said she is looking forward to people being back in the park for the Fourth of July after two years.
“I love to see our community together, celebrating,” she said. “Seeing families, I’ve really missed… I’m really looking forward to sitting back and watching them be outside together, it feels like it’s been so long.”