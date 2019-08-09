WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee attorney who in April struck a condominium with his car and then fled the scene reached a plea deal that reduced misdemeanor charges to a traffic infraction.
Peter A. Fraley on Tuesday was cited in Chelan County District Court with second-degree negligent driving and was ordered to pay a $250 fine.
Fraley works as a civil attorney for Ogden, Murphy, Wallace in Wenatchee and has represented the Port of Chelan County and the Greater Wenatchee Regional Events Center Public Utilities District, which oversees Town Toyota Center.
The case was prosecuted by a special attorney from Snohomish County hired by the city of Wenatchee.
Fraley was driving home about 10:15 p.m. April 26 when he missed a turn on the 1400 block of McKittrick Street and struck a tree and a condo with four people inside, according to court documents.
Fraley, 55, was seen driving away at a high speed without speaking to the occupants. He turned himself into Wenatchee police the following morning and said he thought he hit a tree, records show. Nobody in the condo was hurt.
He also said he’d had several beers earlier in the day but claimed he was sober when he began his drive home.
Fraley was charged with reckless driving, a gross misdemeanor, and hit and run unattended, a misdemeanor before striking a plea deal.
Fraley and his insurance paid for damages and expenses to the condo.