PASCO — Franklin County now has a higher daily COVID-19 rate of new cases than any other county in Washington, Oregon, California or Idaho.
Along the West Coast, Alaska has one county with a slightly higher new case rate on average over the past seven days, according to data compiled by the Brown University School of Public Health.
Neighboring Benton County is not doing much better, ranking second highest in Washington for new daily COVID cases.
The number of people hospitalized locally for COVID-19 continues to climb, matching the previous high during the past 12 months, based on Tri-City Herald records.
The local health district reported 74 people were hospitalized in Benton and Franklin counties for COVID-19 treatment as of Tuesday.
That matches the previous high COVID-19 patient count reached in the last 12 months in late December. The local health district did not release the number of hospitalized patients early in the pandemic.
The 74 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment Tuesday accounted for nearly 20% of the 380 patients in the Richland, Kennewick, Pasco and Prosser hospitals.
Hospital officials and doctors are urging Tri-Cities area residents to be vaccinated, saying almost all COVID-19 patients they are treating in hospitals have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the Benton Franklin Health District reported that Benton and Franklin counties had 628 new confirmed cases over the past four days.
That comes to 157 new cases per day, which is just above the average of 152 new cases per day the previous two weeks combined and 86 the week before that.
The two-week new case rate per 100,000 people, as tracked by the Benton Franklin Health District, now exceeds 600 in Benton and 700 Franklin counties.
On Tuesday, the Benton Franklin Health District said Benton County had a case rate of 667 new cases per 100,000 in two weeks and Franklin County had 723 new cases per 100,000 in two weeks.
In May, Benton and Franklin counties were working to get their case rates below 200, a previous target set by Gov. Jay Inslee for reopening businesses during the pandemic.
