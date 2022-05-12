PASCO — Latino voters will get a fairer chance to pick a candidate of their choice starting in 2024 under a court settlement reached with Franklin County this week.
County officials and the League of United Latin American Citizens signed off on the agreement this week that ends a year-long battle over the county's commissioner elections.
"I am really excited about the future," said Gabriel Portugal, a Pasco resident and the state director of the league. "It will open up opportunities for Latino candidates to actually make it, and that's what we hope."
The sentiment was echoed by Franklin County Prosecutor Shawn Sant, who called the decision a win-win for both the Latino community and county. The change guarantees all citizens have a voice in the election process, he said.
"I think this is a just and fair outcome considering the changing demographics that we have had over the years," he said.
Portugal is one of the three local members of the league to file a lawsuit in April 2021, arguing the districts and election process make it nearly impossible for Latinos in the county to elect a candidate they want.
The legal battle took twists and turns including a previous agreement submitted by county attorneys that two commissioners claimed they were surprised by. It was later retracted.
The new agreement retains the recently approved maps that keeps most of east Pasco, which is heavily Latino, inside of a single district rather than being divided among all three districts, said UCLA Voting Rights Project attorneys.
District 2 is presently represented by Rocky Mullen, who was elected to a four-year term in 2020.
A UCLA Voting Rights Project analysis shows that if the election had been held with the current district lines, Mullen's opponent, Anna Ruiz Peralta would have received the majority of votes.
The next time that seat comes up for an election will be in 2024.
Along with cementing the map, the settlement changes voting in general elections to district-based voting starting in 2024.
Currently, voters choose a candidate who lives in their district in the primary.
The top-two candidates are then voted on the general election by all voters in the county.
Now, only voters who live in a county commission district will vote in both districts.
Of the 95,200 people living in Franklin County, U.S. Census Bureau data shows nearly 54% are Hispanic. And Latinos make up more than a third of the potential voters.
Many of the Latino voters live in particular areas of the county. In Pasco they make up 35% of the population.